Array Biopharma (ARRY) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $34.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 91,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,242,575 shares.The stock last traded at $26.02 and had previously closed at $25.77.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Array Biopharma from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Array Biopharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Array Biopharma to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

In related news, insider Victor Sandor sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Array Biopharma by 635.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Array Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Array Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Array Biopharma by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Array Biopharma by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.51%. The company had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

