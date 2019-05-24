ARS Investment Partners LLC Has $20.17 Million Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY)

ARS Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,352,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,578 shares during the period. Cypress Semiconductor accounts for 3.7% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $20,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 129,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 77,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $45,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,221.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Trent Thad sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $260,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,795.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,710 shares of company stock valued at $632,742 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CY opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.96.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CY shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

