ATN International (ATNI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

ATNI has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of ATN International in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of ATN International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James raised shares of ATN International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ATN International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.67.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. ATN International has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $973.38 million, a P/E ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $103.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.14 million. ATN International had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.92%. Analysts predict that ATN International will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ATN International news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,160.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ATN International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 211,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

