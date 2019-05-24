AT&T Inc. (T) Position Increased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.8% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 137,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $198.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $44.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $56.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

