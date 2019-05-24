Avalara Inc (AVLR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,666 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Avalara were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,102,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,334,000 after acquiring an additional 96,093 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 846,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 576,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Avalara by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 780,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 343,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 343,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 234,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 164,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 1st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $9,517,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $306,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,181,375 shares of company stock worth $544,659,600.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $68.39 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of -63.32.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Avalara had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/avalara-inc-avlr-shares-sold-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.