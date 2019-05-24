Bank of America Corp DE Buys 6,027 Shares of FB Financial Corp (FBK)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) by 158.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in FB Financial by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in FB Financial by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in FB Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other FB Financial news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 2,933 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.09 per share, with a total value of $99,985.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.97. FB Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.29 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, analysts forecast that FB Financial Corp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

