Bank of America Corp DE Has $373,000 Position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (MFD)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre in the 4th quarter valued at $2,887,000.

Shares of NYSE MFD opened at $10.26 on Friday. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $11.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%.

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

