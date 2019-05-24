Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,599 Shares of China Telecom Co. Limited (CHA)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in China Telecom Co. Limited (NYSE:CHA) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in China Telecom were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $5,304,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of China Telecom by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of China Telecom by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Telecom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.90 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of China Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Telecom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.95.

NYSE:CHA opened at $48.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. China Telecom Co. Limited has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $57.09.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.5942 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from China Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. China Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

