Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.05 Million Stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,764 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IART. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 508,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,352,000 after purchasing an additional 119,592 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rhonda Germany Ballintyn acquired 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.08 per share, with a total value of $108,402.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,533.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 30,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,688,975.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,568,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.91.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $359.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

