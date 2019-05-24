Banyan Gold (BYN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Banyan Gold Corp (CVE:BYN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $4.32 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

About Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Hyland Gold Project; and the Aurex and McQuesten gold properties located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Whitehorse, Canada.

