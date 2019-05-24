Barings LLC Cuts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 75,760 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COG. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 67,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COG opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.62. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.71 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 31.52%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 150,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $3,935,299.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,430,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

