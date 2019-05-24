Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,901,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $348,374,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $311,334,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,419,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,077,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB opened at $52.78 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $52.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Barings LLC Takes $7.24 Million Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/barings-llc-takes-7-24-million-position-in-ishares-short-term-corporate-bond-etf-igsb.html.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.