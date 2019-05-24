Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,625 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,625 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $4,367,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $894,000. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LVS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.32.

LVS opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.43. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 34.52%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

