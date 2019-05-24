Benjamin Bressler Sells 66,051 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,075,310.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LIND traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. 7,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,475. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $756.16 million, a PE ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 0.04.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $89.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCSF Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 756,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,890,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,085,000 after purchasing an additional 590,259 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 71,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 58,533 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 price objective on Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

