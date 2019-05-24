Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Position in BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 60.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,913 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,811,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,170,000 after acquiring an additional 734,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,202,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 523,473 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in BWX Technologies by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,991,000 after purchasing an additional 248,634 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $7,803,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Maxim Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $95,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,827.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason S. Kerr sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $293,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,213 shares in the company, valued at $402,108.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $35.91 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 76.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $416.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

