Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $67,000 Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $103.76 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

