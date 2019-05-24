BidaskClub Downgrades Brooks Automation (BRKS) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRKS. ValuEngine raised Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.17.

NASDAQ BRKS opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $40.21.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.24 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In related news, VP David Jarzynka sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $100,374.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,221.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $178,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,554.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,529. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

