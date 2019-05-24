BidaskClub Lowers Cellectis (CLLS) to Sell

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cellectis from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 134,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,158. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.77. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 401.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cellectis during the first quarter worth $96,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cellectis by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cellectis by 274.1% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

