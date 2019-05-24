Bitcoin Diamond 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.79 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $193.21 million and $4.79 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00013161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Exrates, Kucoin and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012260 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006337 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009764 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00065865 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, OKEx, Binance, CoinBene, Coinnest, BigONE, Exrates, Indodax, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, Crex24, Bithumb, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

