Bitspace (BSX) Trading Down 48.7% Over Last 7 Days

Bitspace (CURRENCY:BSX) traded down 48.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Bitspace has a market cap of $9,708.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitspace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitspace coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last week, Bitspace has traded down 48.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015200 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002990 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000175 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Bitspace

Bitspace (BSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2018. Bitspace’s total supply is 13,623,877 coins. Bitspace’s official website is bit-space.io. Bitspace’s official Twitter account is @Bitspace_BSX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitspace

Bitspace can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitspace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitspace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitspace using one of the exchanges listed above.

