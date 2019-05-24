Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (BKCC) Stake Decreased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.80. Blackrock Capital Investment Corp has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Blackrock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $19.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment Corp will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

In other Blackrock Capital Investment news, CFO Michael Pungello bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,030.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

