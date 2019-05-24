Blackrock Muniyield Fund (MYD) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.53

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 16643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYD. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

