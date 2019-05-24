BMO Private Equity Trust PLC (BPET) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.73 Per Share

BMO Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:BPET) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.73 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from BMO Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $3.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:BPET opened at GBX 330.75 ($4.32) on Friday. BMO Private Equity Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 3.56 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 363 ($4.74).

In other news, insider Swantje Conrad acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £6,820 ($8,911.54).

