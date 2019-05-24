BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $239,000 Stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 328.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3,282.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Methode Electronics news, CAO Amit N. Patel acquired 1,021 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.54 per share, for a total transaction of $28,118.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

NYSE MEI opened at $25.96 on Friday. Methode Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.67%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

