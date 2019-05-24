Bombardier, Inc. (BDRBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bombardier in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research lowered Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

