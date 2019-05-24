Boston Family Office LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Welltower Inc (WELL)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WELL. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Welltower to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.29.

WELL stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.35%.

In related news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $372,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/boston-family-office-llc-has-2-11-million-stake-in-welltower-inc-well.html.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.