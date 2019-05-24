BP (BP) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of BP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.71) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 650.88 ($8.50).

BP stock opened at GBX 549 ($7.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.82, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The stock has a market cap of $111.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.87) per share, for a total transaction of £305.08 ($398.64).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

