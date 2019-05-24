Braemar Shipping Services’ (BMS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

BMS stock opened at GBX 204 ($2.67) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.40 million and a P/E ratio of -7.16. Braemar Shipping Services has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 302 ($3.95).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from Braemar Shipping Services’s previous dividend of $5.00. Braemar Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently -0.53%.

Braemar Shipping Services Company Profile

Braemar Shipping Services plc provides shipbroking, technical, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, energy, offshore, and insurance industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, clean petroleum products, liquefied petrochemical gas, liquefied natural gas, specialized tankers, and time charter projects; second-hand purchase and sale, new building, recycling, and valuating; dry bulk chartering; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research and consulting services.

