Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $392,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,238,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,347,000 after acquiring an additional 166,178 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $106.45 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $101.75 and a 52-week high of $106.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

