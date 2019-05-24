Brf S.A. (BRFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of BRF in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Santander raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get BRF alerts:

Shares of BRFS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,930,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,643. BRF has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.73.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. BRF had a negative return on equity of 30.33% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BRF will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BRF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in BRF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in BRF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.