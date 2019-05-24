BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 78,480 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 183.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,174 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,480 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $8,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,231,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $90,079,000 after acquiring an additional 103,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,093,767 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,250,409,000 after buying an additional 63,759 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Wheaton sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 22,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,614,292.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,659.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,194 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,808 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

AKAM stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $706.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

