Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co’s FY2019 Earnings (HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) – Equities researchers at Gabelli lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Gabelli analyst H. Susanto now expects that the technology company will earn $1.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

NYSE HPE opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 398,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $6,569,392.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 591,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $9,761,966.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,373,866 shares of company stock worth $22,674,702. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 148.6% during the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

