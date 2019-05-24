Brokers Set Expectations for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABX. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$17.15 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$16.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$12.54 and a 52-week high of C$19.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is -13.13%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Barrick Gold by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,959,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,874,000 after buying an additional 144,130 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Midas Management Corp purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $1,344,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

