Bruce Richardson Buys 250,000 Shares of Anson Resources Ltd (ASN) Stock

Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) insider Bruce Richardson bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,638.30).

ASN stock remained flat at $A$0.06 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday. 718,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a current ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. Anson Resources Ltd has a one year low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a one year high of A$0.19 ($0.13).

About Anson Resources

Anson Resources Limited, an exploration company, focuses on the exploration, acquisition, and development of natural resources in the United States and Western Australia. It explores for lithium, zinc, lead, silver, graphite, gold, and nickel-cobalt laterites, as well as vanadium and uranium deposits.

