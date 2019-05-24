Cambiar Investors LLC Trims Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (OEC)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,126 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 314,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 106,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,185.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,362,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,698 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 339,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter valued at $2,508,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons SA has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 82.03% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $384.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons SA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

OEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orion Engineered Carbons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

