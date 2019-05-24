Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $888,000 Position in Gap Inc (GPS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in GAP were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of GAP by 13.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GAP by 45.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 28,540 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GAP by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,051,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,525,000 after buying an additional 168,332 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GAP by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 139,372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of GAP by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GPS opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gap Inc has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. GAP had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 11,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $311,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julie Gruber sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $78,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $888,000 Position in Gap Inc (GPS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/cambria-investment-management-l-p-has-888000-position-in-gap-inc-gps.html.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.