Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 89,005 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (CGC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 70.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,916 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after buying an additional 89,005 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 243.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,144,694 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $201,598,000 after buying an additional 2,937,286 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 16,902 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. GMP Securities upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.85.

Shares of CGC opened at $44.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.25 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a current ratio of 17.85. Canopy Growth Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.25.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

