Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.64 Million Position in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $8,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in SYSCO by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

SYY stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $59.44 and a 52-week high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $46,874,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

