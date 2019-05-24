CanYaCoin (CAN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.65 Million

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $11,408.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.60 or 0.08570447 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 142.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00040063 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000638 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011573 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,628,041 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network, IDAX, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

