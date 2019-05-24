Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -2.86

Media stories about Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Capital City Bank Group earned a media sentiment score of -2.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CCBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,269. The stock has a market cap of $390.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.77. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $117,650.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 130,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,476.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

