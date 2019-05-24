Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 37,004 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 37,004 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in NuStar Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 68,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,931,968.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NS opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.76. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $29.12.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.91 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 358.21%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

