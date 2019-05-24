Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $52.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

