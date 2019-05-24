Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,679.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,854,000 after buying an additional 1,387,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,223,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,342,000 after buying an additional 381,131 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 282,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,782,000 after purchasing an additional 49,673 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 195,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $82.35 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $108.55.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/cedar-brook-financial-partners-llc-invests-202000-in-vanguard-energy-etf-vde.html.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.