Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) announced a semiannual dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Central Securities has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Shares of CET opened at $28.97 on Friday. Central Securities has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $30.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Central Securities stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Central Securities worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Central Securities Corp. (CET) Declares Semiannual Dividend of $0.20” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/central-securities-corp-cet-declares-semiannual-dividend-of-0-20.html.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned self managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. Central Securities Corp. was founded on October 1, 1929 and is based in New York City.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.