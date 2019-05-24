Centuria Metropolitan REIT (CMA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.62

Shares of Centuria Metropolitan REIT (ASX:CMA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$2.62 ($1.85) and last traded at A$2.59 ($1.84), with a volume of 340642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.60 ($1.84).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The stock has a market cap of $926.36 million and a PE ratio of 11.26.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Centuria Metropolitan REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Centuria Metropolitan REIT Company Profile (ASX:CMA)

Centuria Property Funds Limited (CPFL) is the Responsible Entity for the ASX listed Centuria Metropolitan REIT (CMA). CMA is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. CMA owns a portfolio of 20 high quality metropolitan office assets with a portfolio value of around $1.4 billion.

