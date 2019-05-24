Centurylink (CTL) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $9.46, but opened at $9.66. Centurylink shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 14413933 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

CTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Centurylink to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centurylink news, CEO Jeffrey K. Storey bought 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $991,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,476,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,726.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $147,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,029.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centurylink (NYSE:CTL)

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

