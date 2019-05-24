Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $383,000 Position in Halliburton (HAL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Halliburton by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,427,763 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $364,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,846 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Halliburton by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Halliburton by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,220 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Halliburton by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,598,356 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $46,832,000 after acquiring an additional 193,084 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Halliburton to $39.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

HAL opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $52.95.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 5,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $168,002.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,339.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $383,000 Position in Halliburton (HAL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/24/cetera-advisor-networks-llc-has-383000-position-in-halliburton-hal.html.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.