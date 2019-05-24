Chaparral Energy (CHAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and production. It focuses on deposits of Stack, Meramec and Osage, Oswego, and Woodford located in Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. Chaparral Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of CHAP stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Chaparral Energy has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $195.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 3.72.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Chaparral Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $49.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chaparral Energy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kermit Earl Reynolds purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $40,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,486,451 shares of company stock worth $18,235,582 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHAP. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,131,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,946 shares during the period. Strategic Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 8,808,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,918,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,890,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 532,429 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Chaparral Energy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,843,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,988,000 after purchasing an additional 493,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

