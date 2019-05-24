Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 201,187 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201,187 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,439.5% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,418,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,197,000 after buying an additional 3,196,238 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,825,000 after buying an additional 98,672 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,052,000 after buying an additional 110,580 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,269,000. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,647,000 after buying an additional 157,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

