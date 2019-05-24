Christie Group (CTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $85.00

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.13), with a volume of 15500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.14).
The stock has a market cap of $22.14 million and a PE ratio of 8.08.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Christie Group’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Christie Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.
About Christie Group (LON:CTG)
Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional business services for leisure, retail, and care sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Business Services; and Stock & Inventory Systems & Services. The Professional Business Services segment engages in valuing, buying, selling, developing, financing, and insuring various businesses; and providing business intelligence, business appraisal, and consultancy services.
Further Reading: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.